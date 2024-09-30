Bollywood Newswrap, September 30: Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini to star in Salman Khan's Sikandar; Rohit Shetty fetches Rs 200 crore non-theatrical deal for Singham Again

September has finally ended. As we embark on the tenth month of 2024, October, Pinkvilla is here to provide you with the latest updates in B-Town. Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan has reportedly bagged Salman Khan's Sikandar. Rohit Shetty has fetched a Rs 200 crore non-theatrical release deal for Singham Again. Wait, there's more.

1. Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan to star in Salman Khan’s film Sikandar

Anjini Dhawan, who was recently seen in Binny and Family, will reportedly star in Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Sikandar. According to a report by Midday, Anjini has been cast in an important role in the Salman-starrer that requires a fresh face, and she perfectly fits the criteria. For the uninitiated, the young actress is Varun Dhawan's niece.

2. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Chakraborty will receive the prestigious trophy at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on X.

3. Rohit Shetty fetches Rs 200 crore non-theatrical deal for Singham Again

Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for Singham Again this year, has cracked a big non-theatrical deal with Jio Studios. While the theatrical trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer will be out in 10 days, the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again have fetched over Rs 200 crore, Pinkvilla reported.

4. Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor’s Facebook accounts hacked

Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram to share that his private and public accounts on Facebook have been "compromised" and his team is actively working on the issue.

5. Anupam Kher finds counterfeit currency notes with his face on them

Anupam Kher informed his fans on Instagram that counterfeit currency notes with his face on them have been found in Gujarat. "My photo instead of Gandhiji’s photo on the five hundred rupee note," he wrote.

6. Saif Ali Khan's sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are ‘so much more sorted’ than he was

In a recent interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan got candid about his sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. Saif shared that they are more organized and "sorted" than he was during his younger days.

