Bollywood Newswrap, October 29: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana co-star praises his portrayal of Lord Rama, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Ram Temple and more

Today, October 29, 2024, was filled with interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan shoot being complete, Akshay Kumar donating rs 1 crore to Ayodhya temple to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava's trailer getting CBFC certification, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 29, 2024:

1. Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's co-actor confirms he has played Lord Rama beautifully

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana, is generating significant excitement among audiences. This epic tale will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Indira Krishna, who plays Kaushalya in the film, praised Ranbir's portrayal, stating that he embodies the character of Lord Rama exceptionally well. She expressed that she couldn't envision anyone else taking on this iconic role except for the superstar.

2. Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to provide daily feasts for Lord Ram's monkeys in Ayodhya

For Diwali, Akshay Kumar is dedicating his efforts to a special initiative. Partnering with a trust, Akshay plans to provide daily food for monkeys in Ayodhya, honoring the legacy of Hanuman’s loyal army. With a generous commitment of Rs 1 crore, he aims to spread the festive spirit to include our furry friends as well as humans.

3. Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's 3-minute, 10-second theatrical trailer gets certified by CBFC

Chhaava, the highly anticipated period drama of 2024, has already stirred excitement among audiences with its initial teaser featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, with the release date just over a month away, it appears that the full trailer will be dropping soon. The CBFC has certified a theatrical trailer lasting 3 minutes and 10 seconds, raising anticipation even further.

4. Salman Khan Death Threat Row: Mumbai Police arrests 20-year-old from Noida for calls to actor and Zeeshan Siddique

In a recent development, Mumbai Police have detained a 20-year-old man from Noida in connection with a case involving threatening calls made to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique and an MLA.

5. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and cast to shoot final leg of film in Mumbai next?

The Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 is among Bollywood’s most eagerly anticipated films. After an extensive filming schedule on a cruise in Europe, which thrilled fans with exciting behind-the-scenes photos, the team is now reportedly gearing up to begin the final phase of production. This final leg, set to start in Mumbai early next month, will include the climax scenes and an elaborate song sequence.

