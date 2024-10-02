Bollywood Newswrap, October 2: Aamir Khan visits Reena Dutta to pay last respects to her father, cops not convinced with Govinda’s story of accidental shooting

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

October 2 has been a day full of big news from the entertainment industry. The shocking news of the day was the passing away of Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Reena Dutta’s father. A new update in Govinda’s accidental shooting case also saw the light of the day. If you have missed out on such major updates from showbiz, then fret not. Here’s a quick roundup of all that happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 2, 2024:

1. Aamir Khan visits Reena Dutta following her father's passing

This morning, the news of the passing away of Reena Dutta’s father made headlines. After learning about this heartbreaking information, actor-producer Aamir Khan, along with his mother, Zeenat Hussain, visited Reena’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to her parent. He was also joined by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who came to stand by the grieving family in such testing times.

2. Police not convinced by Govinda’s tale of accidental shooting

On October 1, 2024, senior actor Govinda accidentally misfired his own revolver at his Mumbai residence, which left him injured at around 4:45 AM. He was quickly taken to the hospital, where the doctors removed the bullet from his leg. After confiscating the weapon, the investigation was kickstarted. The actor told the Juhu Police that his licensed revolver, which is 20 years old, was unlocked while he was cleaning it, which led to the misfire. While there is no evidence suggesting foul play, cops remain skeptical about Govinda's statement.

3. Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor-led magnum opus?

According to a new report, Ayan Mukerji might direct Dhoom 4, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, after wrapping up the shoot for War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. Moreover, Vijay Krishna Acharya, who served as writer for Dhoom 1 and 2 and director for Dhoom 3, will not return to helm Dhoom 4. It was reported that Yash Raj Films is highly impressed with the results of War 2 hence Aditya Chopra has verbally expressed his intention to create Dhoom 4 with Ayan.

4. Ananya Panday admits she has ‘imposter syndrome'

Ananya Panday was in a conversation with News18 Showsha when she opened up about her struggle with fame and stardom. She told the publication, “My imposter syndrome comes from something as simple as when someone says my name. During interviews and stuff, I feel like my name isn’t really mine, and it makes me feel like a third person” adding that it pushes her to become like someone else suddenly. The Call Me Bae actress further added, “The same thing happens when I watch one of my films. I watch them like an audience member and forget that it’s actually me on screen.”

5. PM Modi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others give heartfelt tribute to ‘Bapu’ on Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 also marks a huge day in the history of India as the country celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. To pay their respects to ‘Bapu’ several celebs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackky Bhagnani, senior actor Anil Kapoor and many others took to social media.

