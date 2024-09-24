Bollywood Newswrap, September 24: Alia Bhatt stuns during Paris Fashion Week debut; Akshay Kumar drops BTS pic with Housefull 5 cast

Today, September 24, 2024, was another happening day in the film industry. If you missed out on any of the top headlines, worry not, as this newswrap is here to your rescue. From Alia Bhatt making a stunning appearance during her Paris Fashion Week debut to Akshay Kumar dropping a fun picture with the Housefull 5 cast, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 24, 2024:

1. Alia Bhatt lights up the runway during Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt recently walked at the Paris Fashion Week for the first time. Her stunning outfit consisted of a metallic silver breastplate paired with black sharara trousers. The actress was seen at the ramp alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, and more.

2. Akshay Kumar poses in swag with Housefull 5 co-stars

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his comic entertainer Housefull 5. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets in which he posed with Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dino Morea.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chills with Simone Ashley, Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also graced the Paris Fashion Week this year. BTS glimpses of the actress enjoying her time with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and singer Camila Cabello surfaced on the internet. Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya also joined them.

4. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team wrap Udaipur schedule

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have teamed up once again for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Maniesh Paul, who is also part of the film, recently took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the duo as well as Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and more. He announced, “And that’s a schedule wrap for udaipur!!!"

5. Release date of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives revealed

Producer Karan Johar has announced the release date of the upcoming Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 as October 18, 2024. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi are set to feature in the show.

