Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Kartik-Kiara’s Satyaprem Ki Katha: 9 romantic films to watch with spouse this Karva Chauth

With Karva Chauth just around the corner, it's the perfect opportunity to plan a special gesture for your life partner. While the traditional practice involves wives fasting for their husbands, it's heartening to see more husbands joining in, demonstrating their affection and support. As you both prepare meticulously and exchange meaningful tokens of love, consider enhancing your Karva Chauth celebration with a romantic Bollywood movie. This adds a touch of intimacy and warmth, drawing you closer while you savor a heartwarming love story. Whether your preference leans towards contemporary romances or timeless classics, we've put together a list of romantic Hindi films to make your Karva Chauth truly unforgettable.

Must-Watch Hindi Romantic Movies for Karva Chauth 2023

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Running time: 2 hour 38 minutes

Movie star cast: R.Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Year of release: 2001

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

If you are a 90s kid, then you definitely know the charm of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. Directed by the talented Gautham Vasudev Menon, this timeless romance stars Madhav (R. Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Dia Mirza), whose love story takes a twist when Reena is already engaged to Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan). The showdown between these two guys for Reena's heart is absolutely legendary, and their on-screen chemistry is through the roof. Plus, let's not forget the killer soundtrack loaded with some of the most epic love songs. So, grab your popcorn, cozy up, and let this eternal love tale sweep you off your feet this Karva Chauth.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Running time: 2 hour 43 minutes

Movie star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Director: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2008

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is all about the idea that extraordinary love stories can sprout from the most ordinary of folks. You've got Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan), just a simple, honest guy leading a plain old life until he crosses paths with Taani (Anushka Sharma), his complete opposite. Love doesn't follow any rules, and this tale is a rollercoaster of emotions – from laughter to tears, joy to pain. It's a love journey that reminds us that behind every regular couple is an extraordinary love story waiting to be uncovered. Love, it turns out, can rise above the ordinary, and this movie paints a beautiful picture of just that.

Vivah

Running time: 2 hour 46 minutes

Movie star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao

Director: Sooraj Brajatya

Year of release: 2006

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 / Amazon Prime

Vivah stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. The movie offers a heartfelt portrayal of love and traditional family values in contemporary times. While it didn't receive unanimous praise from critics, the film struck a profound chord with viewers, especially in smaller towns and cities. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie immerses you in an emotionally charged exploration of arranged marriages and the subtle ways in which love finds its place within them.

Advertisement

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Running time: 2 hour 23 minutes

Movie star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani

Director: Sameer Sanjay Vidwans

Year of release: 2023

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an exceptional film that navigates the terrain of authentic romance while also shedding light on significant social issues. It delves into the complexities of love and fosters discussions around pertinent societal subjects. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani deliver remarkable performances, breathing life into their roles with profound conviction. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, immersing the audience in the compelling narrative of Satya and Prema, the film's central characters.

Veer-Zaara

Running time: 3 hour 12 minutes

Movie star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Boman Irani, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher

Director: Yash Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Veer-Zaara is the epitome of Bollywood romance, a love story that transcends borders and warms hearts. Shah Rukh Khan's captivating performance and the enchanting tale of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a Pakistani beauty, make it a must-watch for any romantic soul. This timeless classic weaves a narrative of deep love, separation, and unwavering sacrifice, set against a backdrop of unforgettable melodies and music.

Hum Tum

Running time: 2 hour 22 minutes

Movie star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor

Director: Kunal Kohli

Year of release: 2004

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Hum Tum is the ultimate classic for good reason. It delves into the everyday stuff couples go through – the silly fights, cute banter, and that iconic rain dance scene. But what really makes it awesome is the sizzling chemistry between Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Their on-screen magic is something else, making this movie a must-see for anyone who wants a dose of heartwarming romance this Karva Chauth.

Saathiya

Running time: 2 hour 18 minutes

Movie star cast: Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu

Director: Shaad Ali

Year of release: 2002

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Advertisement

Saathiya is a Bollywood gem that delves into the complexities of modern relationships and marriages. Set in the early 2000s, this film daringly explores unconventional themes, accompanied by the enchanting music of A.R. Rahman. The story revolves around Aditya and Suhani, a couple who defy societal norms and elope to get married. Their journey is a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, making Saathiya one of the most emotionally authentic and relatable Hindi romantic movies.

Chalte Chalte

Running time: 2 hour 45 minutes

Movie star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Aziz Mirza

Year of release: 2003

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Chalte Chalte is a captivating romantic drama featuring beautiful songs like Laye Bhi Na Gayi and Chalte Chalte. The film revolves around Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Priya (Shah Rukh Khan), depicting their journey from initial meetings to falling in love, facing separation, and ultimately finding happiness together. The movie beautifully captures the ups and downs of their relationship, making it a memorable and heartwarming story of love and togetherness.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Advertisement

Running time: 2 hour 58 minutes

Movie star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 2023

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a quintessential Karan Johar film, filled with a plethora of emotions and backed by remarkable music. The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sizzles on screen, offering a fresh perspective on love, one founded on the principles of equality. This movie provides numerous compelling reasons to watch, with the foremost being Ranveer Singh's impeccable performance as Rocky Randhawa, which is just chef's kiss.

