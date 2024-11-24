Celina Jaitly Birthday: When No Entry star revealed real and rare reason for conceiving twins twice

Celina Jaitly has been one of the most beautiful actresses in India. From a former beauty queen competing in Miss Universe pageant to acting in films like Thank You, Golmaal Returns, Tom Dick and Harry, No Entry, she made a place in the hearts of audiences. As she celebrates her birthday today, on November 24, 2024, let's revisit her old revelation where she shared her 'unique genetic condition making her conceive twins twice.

Celina Jaitly raised speculation among the masses that she might have gone for an IVF treatment as she convinced twins twice. However, when she asked about the same in an Ask Me Anything session, the diva refused the claim and explained that her rare genetic trait causes the release of multiple eggs during ovulation. As a result, she has an increased chance of conceiving fraternal twins.

Though both of the actress's pregnancies were natural, she faced issues related to gestational diabetes, given the twin hormones. However, to ensure her and her kid's health, she went on a strict diet and followed all the lifestyle restrictions. It affected and she even developed breathing and mobility issues. Yet, the actress has always done her best as a mother.

Jaitly and her husband faced a lot of emotional turmoil when her father passed away during her second pregnancy, causing her immense grief. Later, one of her twins, baby Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition shortly after his birth. His other twin, Arthur, was also born prematurely and remained in NYC for three months which was a challenging time for them as a family. Yet, they have overcome it in a fierce way.

The actress often shares posts on Instagram dedicated to Baby Shamsher and promotes the mantra of living life to its fullest. Presently, she is happily married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier husband, Peter Haag.

They are parents to one set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, who were born in 2012. She also has a surviving son, Arthur, from her second set of twins and shares posts about teaching her kids regarding Indian culture that received immense support from her Instagram followers.

