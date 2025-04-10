Chhaava OTT Release: When and Where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s biographical period drama

Vicky Kaushal brought a storm at the box office earlier this year with his biographical period drama, Chhaava, which was released in February. Now, a couple of months later, the makers announced that the film is set to stream on Netflix from tomorrow, i.e., April 11, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India took to their social media and shared the poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. In the poster, the actor is seen fiercely holding swords in his hands. The poster revealed that the film will be available to watch on Netflix from April 11, 2025.

"Aale Raje aale Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix," the post was captioned.

Chhaava set for its digital release

Plot of Chhaava

The period biographical drama is an inspiring story based on the life of one of India’s greatest warriors, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It showcases the valor of the Maratha emperor as he fights against Aurangzeb’s Mughal Empire. The gripping plot narrates Aurangzeb’s pursuit to catch hold of Sambhaji Maharaj and torturing him to death in the most brutal way possible.

Cast and Crew of Chhaava

Directed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame Laxman Utekar, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Viineet Kumar, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, and more in pivotal roles.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the soundtrack of the film is given by the legendary A. R. Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.



Expressing happiness about its digital release, Vicky Kaushal in a statement called it an "honor beyond words" and the "most fulfilling experience" of his career to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper into India but also gets the global platform it deserves," he said.

Meanwhile, producer Dinesh Vijan also expressed his excitement about the film's digital run, calling it a celebration of legacy, resilience, and sacrifice.

