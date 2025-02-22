Chhaava: Divya Dutta defends co-actor Rashmika Mandanna amid criticism; ‘Let's not forget that she…’

Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava has been garnering immense praise from audiences since it hit theaters. While the movie continues to receive widespread appreciation, Rashmika Mandanna's depiction of Maharani Yesuai Bhonsale has sparked criticism. However, actor Divya Dutta, defended her and stated, "Let’s not forget that she has delivered several hits, which clearly means she has something that resonates with the audience."

In a chat with India Today Digital, Divya Dutta, who portrays Rajmata Soyrabai Bhosale in the historical drama, lauded Rashmika Mandanna as a remarkable actress. She also acknowledged Rashmika's ability to consistently deliver successful films in the past.

Dutta shared her admiration for Rashmika Mandanna, despite not having shared screen space with her in Chhaava. Dutta described Mandanna as a talented actress and highlighted how her expressive, kohl-lined eyes in certain scenes were particularly captivating.

She pointed out that Mandanna’s track record of delivering multiple hits proves her strong connection with the audience. Additionally, Dutta mentioned that, based on what she knows, Mandanna is a dedicated professional and a genuinely kind person, adding that she personally finds her very endearing.

The actor further stated that opinions will always vary, with some people believing she should have had a longer role, while others appreciating her presence in the film.

She emphasized that both she and Rashmika Mandanna gave their best performances, as did the rest of the cast, and now it is up to the audience to respond. What truly matters, she added, is the film’s success, as it has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year—something worth celebrating.

Chhaava centers around the journey of Sambhaji, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, as he ascends the throne and strives to fulfill his father's vision of Swarajya while challenging the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb’s rule. His wife, Yesubai, is also regarded as a significant figure for her role in governing and safeguarding the Maratha kingdom in his absence.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles. Within just eight days of its release, Chhaava has amassed nearly Rs 228 crore at the box office.