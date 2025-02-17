POLL RESULTS: Fans have voted for their favorite re-release and its not Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; can you guess?

Several films, including Sanam Teri Kasam, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Padmaavat, Laila Majnu, Karan Arjun, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, have been re-released for audiences to enjoy on the big screen once again. At Pinkvilla, we conducted a poll to determine which re-release was most deserving, and after fan voting, the winner is Sanam Teri Kasam.

On February 13, a poll was conducted to determine which re-release was most worth it for fans. Readers were asked to choose from the following films: Sanam Teri Kasam, Laila Majnu, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Karan Arjun, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Now that the results are in, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as the winner, leading the poll with 74% of the votes. It is followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which garnered 21% of the votes.

There was a tie between the classics—R. Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Triptii Dimri's Laila Majnu—with each film receiving 3% of the votes. Meanwhile, Karan Arjun starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, failed to receive any votes.

The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has been a remarkable success, earning approximately Rs 30 crore net at the box office. This resurgence has reignited interest in the 2016 romantic drama, highlighting its enduring appeal.

The film's heartfelt storytelling and the chemistry between Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane have resonated with both new and returning audiences.

In response to the overwhelming response, the makers have expressed interest in creating a sequel. However, this endeavor has encountered challenges due to rights issues. Producer Deepak Mukut has asserted that he holds the rights to the film and any potential sequels, stating that it is the directors' responsibility to approach him for such projects.

Despite these hurdles, the film's re-release has rekindled discussions about its legacy and potential future installments, underscoring its lasting impact on audiences.