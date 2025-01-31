Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal kneels down for Rashmika Mandanna as she is in wheelchair during film's song launch event

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama Chhaava. The duo recently attended a song launch event in Hyderabad. Vicky was seen helping his co-star, who was injured and was moving around in a wheelchair. The actor even kneeled for Rashmika on the stage, proving he is a true gentleman.

Today, January 31, 2025, Vicky Kaushal held Rashmika Mandanna's hand as she wheeled onto the stage. Their latest song, Jaane Tu, was playing in the background. Rashmika was given an aarti plate, and she proceeded to recreate a scene from the song. Vicky kneeled down in front of her and even folded his hands playfully, proving that he is the greenest flag ever.

In another video, the pair was showered with flower petals and confetti on the stage. In a cute gesture, Vicky placed a hand over the actress' head and removed some rose petals from her hair.

One video also showed Vicky addressing the audience. He tried to express his feelings in Telugu, and Rashmika helped him with the language.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's videos from Chhaava event:

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures with Rashmika Mandanna from the event. In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, “Vishwas aapka saath ho, to yudh lage tyohar (If faith is with you, then war feels like a festival).”

Praising his co-star for her spirit during the promotions, Vicky said, “Gliding on that ‘throne’ of yours, you’ve radiated nothing but the true spirit of a Maharani. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for powering through and doing it all with a glorious smile.”

The actor added, “#Hyderabad… Thank you so much for being so kind and warm for the launch of our first song #JaaneTu… Spoke a few and learnt a few words in Telugu. Promise to always remember them. See you all in cinemas for #ChhaavaOnFeb14.”

Have a look at the post!

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.