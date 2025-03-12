Dabba Cartel's Shabana Azmi shares her views on feminism and gender equality; 'A woman doesn't have the option...'

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi recently joined other celebrated actors in the female-led crime drama series, Dabba Cartel. In the show co-created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Azmi is seen playing Sheila who is part of the group of women operating a drug cartel. During a recent interview, the actress opened up about feminism and gender equality and stated that a woman doesn’t have the option to view the world from anything other than a feminine lens. Read on!

During a recent conversation with ANI, Shabana Azmi opened up about her recently-released web series, Dabba Cartel. While talking about her impactful role, the senior actress also spoke about feminism and gender equality. Sharing her two cents on the matter, Azmi expressed, “A woman doesn’t have the option to view the world from anything other than a feminine lens. That’s something both men and women need to understand.”

When asked why she chose this role, the senior star stated that at this stage in her career, she doesn’t have a checklist but only the desire to take on roles that genuinely interest her. Talking about the show, she divulged that for the first two episodes, one doesn’t know what her character is up to. While she seems “nondescript”, one can judge that there’s more to her than how she appears.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also reflected on her upbringing and recalled growing up in a commune where women had equal opportunities. However, she later realized that her upbringing was an exception and not the rule. “Society remains deeply patriarchal, and women sometimes accept certain liberties being taken with them,” Azmi exclaimed.

Coming back to Dabba Cartel, it showcases the life and struggles of a group of women who run a traditional lunchbox service. But somehow, they get entangled in a drug cartel. As they transport illicit goods through their harmless-looking service, they are faced with criminals, law enforcers, and more. Apart from Azmi, the Netflix series also stars Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

