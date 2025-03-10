Jyotika opens up on 'defending' husband Suriya's film after harsh reviews; says she has a problem...

Suriya received quite a lot of harsh criticism from fans after the release of his film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The movie not only failed to do well at the box office, but it also garnered negative reviews from audiences for multiple reasons. However, amid all the flak, it was the actor’s wife Jyotika who had stepped up once and for all to defend Suriya and his film.

Recently, Jyotika, in an interview with Puja Talwar, opened up about why she decided to speak up on behalf of her husband and defended his film. Shedding her understanding of the cancel culture nowadays, Jyotika mentioned that she too has picked a bone against bad films.

However, in the case of her husband’s film Kanguva, she felt things took a different turn since it was extremely harshly reviewed. The Dabba Cartel star agreed that while some portions of it were bad, there were some others which were good and in all, a lot of effort was no doubt put in by the team.

In her words “When it came to my husband’s film, I felt it was reviewed quite harshly. Maybe there were portions that weren’t good, but overall, a lot of effort was put in. It was one of a kind. But when I saw harsher reviews for this film than for some pathetic ones, that got to me. I was more upset with the media for not being aware.”

Coming back to Suriya, after the lukewarm response on his last cinematic stint, the actor is all set to come back more powerful with his forthcoming lineup of movies.

Well, the Soorarai Pottru star has Karthik Subbaraj-directed Retro as his immediate next project, where he will be seen pulling off a completely different role in a true-blue action flick.

The movie’s first few glimpses have already grabbed attention, where he can be seen flaunting a rather retro look especially with his hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Suriya also has the project Suriya45 in the pipeline, where he will be playing the role of a lawyer.

Most importantly, he has Vetrimaaran directed Vaadivasal in the works, which is buzzed to be one of the most anticipated projects in his career.