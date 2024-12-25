Salman Khan and Karan Johar party together; Ranveer Singh clicks quirky selfie in Farah Khan's THROWBACK PICS for Anil Kapoor’s birthday

December 24, 2024, marked the birthday of Anil Kapoor. On the special occasion, he received a lot of love and warm wishes from his family, friends, and colleagues in the film industry. Farah Khan shared a late birthday post consisting of some priceless throwback pictures. Salman Khan and Karan Johar were seen partying together while another showed Ranveer Singh clicking a quirky selfie.

Today, December 25, 2024, Farah Khan took to Instagram to extend her wishes to Anil Kapoor with some old memories. The first photo was of Anil and his wife, Sunita Kapoor. The next one was a monochrome picture of the actor with Manisha Koirala from the sets of their movie 1942: A Love Story.

There was a happy snapshot of Anil and Farah. In one black-and-white image, the Fighter star was seen standing with Dilip Kumar. In another photograph, Ranveer Singh was seen taking a selfie with Anil and Farah as they made quirky expressions. The last slide showed Anil dancing with the Om Shanti Om director at a party. Karan Johar and Salman Khan were also seen enjoying themselves in the background.

In the caption, Farah Khan wrote, “Happiest (belated) birthday to my dearest papaji @anilskapoor. i lov u papaji n it took a whole day to find these rare pics of u.. coz u r Rare..”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Netizens were extremely excited to see these throwback pictures. In the comments section, one person said, “Last one is ‘best pic ever,’” while another wrote, “Love these pictures, old is gold.” A comment read, “My God, u have digged out an era, 1942, the 1994 release, the last one, beautiful, Happy birthday @anilskapoor.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On Anil Kapoor’s birthday yesterday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Subedaar, unveiled the first look. It showed his powerful and intense look as a ‘fauji.’ Sharing the video on her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday daddy. You’re the best. No one like you. @anilskapoor.”

Subedaar’s release date is not out yet, but it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate first wedding anniversary with heartwarming PICS and notes: ‘Just a year of dating and…’