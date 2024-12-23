Bollywood Newswrap, December 23: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone introduce daughter Dua to paps; B-town celebs mourn the demise of Shyam Benegal

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death.

The first day of the week was full of major updates from B-town. On December 23, 2024, new parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduced their daughter Dua to the paparazzi at an event. Later this evening, Bollywood celebs mourned the passing away of Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Take a look at all that happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 23, 2024:

1. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone introduce daughter Dua to paps

Everyone’s excited to get the first glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter Dua. But today, December 23, 2024, B-town paparazzi got lucky as the couple introduced their little girl to the shutterbugs in a special meet-and-greet. Soon after, the Bajirao Mastani actors’ pictures went viral on social media.

2. B-town mourns the passing away of Shyam Benegal

Today, legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away in Mumbai. Soon after his daughter confirmed this tragic news, several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap, and others paid their tribute to the legend and his legacy.

3. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan join hands for the first time onscreen

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set to partner for the first time for an action-packed ad film of a leading brand. A source confirmed, “After all the efforts for a big screen collaboration, it’s a corporation that got the two superstars together for an action-packed advertisement. The ad film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and go on air shortly.” An official announcement about the same will be made soon.

Advertisement

4. Siddharth Anand to direct Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan in King

After their blockbuster movie Pathaan, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to join hands for the second time. A source exclusively informed us, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combination for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025.”

The insider also informed that SRK and Siddharth are now ready to roll the film with Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan by March 2025. “It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe, and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will be at par Pathaan and a treat for the cinema-going audience,” the source shares.

Advertisement

5. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s film title leaked

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have been working on an upcoming action thriller. Well, the title of the much-anticipated film has now been leaked, and it’s titled Dhurandhar. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is also part of the movie, dropped a picture of the special customized cake with the film’s name on it. The celebration marked the completion of a shooting schedule in Amritsar. For the unknown, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna would be joining the star-studded cast.

For all the latest news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday drops heartwarming birthday wish for brother Ahaan, Bhavana Pandey shares proof of his bond with sister Rysa Panday; see PICS