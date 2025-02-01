Delhi Crime Season 3: Huma Qureshi joins Shefali Shah in Emmy Award-winning series; here's what she is playing

Delhi Crime is a highly acclaimed crime drama series. It has even been the recipient of the International Emmy Award. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about the third season of the Shefali Shah-led show. It has now been learned that Huma Qureshi has joined the cast of Delhi Crime Season 3. She will be playing the role of the antagonist.

According to a recent report in Variety, Delhi Crime Season 3 is currently in post production. The portal revealed that Huma Qureshi has come on board as the show’s ‘most formidable antagonist yet.’ She will be facing off against Shefali Shah’s character DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

The report also contained Huma’s statement in which she confirmed being a part of the series in a negative role. She said, “I was delighted and honored when the makers approached me to play the antagonist for the third season of this internationally acclaimed show.” The actress further shared her hope of continuing to entertain the viewers with the third season.

Alongside Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal will be reprising her role as Neeti Singh, while Rajesh Tailang returns as Inspector Bhupendra. The third season is directed by Tanuj Chopra.

The series showcases police investigations of heinous crimes in Delhi. The first season was based on the 2012 Delhi gang r*pe and the second installment showed the crimes of the Kachcha Baniyan gang.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is slated to arrive on Netflix in 2025. The release date is not known yet but it looks like it will be announced soon. Today, February 1, 2025, Shefali Shah took to Instagram and shared a post saying, “Lights, camera, tudum - you’re not ready for what’s coming. Find out what’s #NextonNetflixIndia on 3 February. #DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix.” Have a look!

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement about this upcoming update on the series.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi has given many acclaimed performances in the OTT space with shows like Maharani and Mithya. On the cinematic front, she will be seen in the courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.