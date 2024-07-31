Designer Tarun Tahiliani recalls praising Kim Kardashian for encouraging Indian women to 'love their curves'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations in 2024 mid-July became one of the most talked about bash across the globe - also because it was graced by several International stalwarts ranging from business tycoons to showbiz stars. Supermodel Kim Kardashian was one of them who attended the Ambani party along with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

For the second day of Anant and Radhika’s wedding, Kim donned a Tarun Tahiliani-designed dusty peach embroidered zari brocade lehenga. Her designer has now spoken to India Today and revealed what went behind creating that masterpiece and his words of praise for the OG Kardashian.

Tarun Tahiliani reveals Kim Kardashian’s iconic peach Lehenga was crafted last minute

"With Kim, you don’t get time,” Tarun said revealing that he was contacted by the actress’ stylist Tanya and they had to fit the night before. While Kim has a very particular body, the designer was lucky to find a mannequin similar to her body in China where he was traveling at that time. Tarun bought it, flew it back on the plane, and admitted feeling like he was fitting Kim without her physical presence.

Tarun Tahiliani recalls Kim Kardashian for indirectly endorsing body-positivity

Calling her final look ‘terrific’, Tahiliani recalled telling Kim, ‘You freed Indian women to love their curves’. The designer said that lately fashion has become very constricting but no one should take a Western person's idea of how a body should look like. Tarun added, “Our bodies are different, our shapes are different, and our culture is different. It takes Kim to make people understand that curvaceousness can be beautiful."

Tarun Tahiliani further revealed that he wasn’t Bombay during the entire episode and the popular couture designer Mansha Sahni went to head on his behalf. He also acknowledged that while everything was last minute, it was all professional and because there was good energy, dealing with pressure was easy.

Other than Kim, Tarun was also the mastermind behind the looks of celebs like Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor among others. For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai’s BKC followed by a reception on July 14.

