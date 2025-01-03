Loveyapa: Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's first song is unmissable; check out

Shah Rukh Khan is among the few stars who often extends support to new films and upcoming talent in Bollywood. Recently, the superstar praised the first song from Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Loveyapa. At the same time, he extended his good wishes to the film's team.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan penned his reaction to Loveyapa's song and wrote, "So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best, Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team."

He also shared a link to the song, and fans were quick to appreciate his gesture in the comments section. One fan commented, "SRK's stamp of approval- that's the real loveyapa vibe." Another penned, "Aap ne kaha to support karenge." (You said so, we would support it.)

Loveyapa is the second Bollywood film of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film's makers took a different approach to directly release its first song. The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment and directed by Advait Chandan. The film will be Junaid Khan's first foray into the romantic comedy genre, and fans are excited to see the chemistry between this fresh and exciting pair.

Loveyapa's first song is the title song of the film Loveyapa Ho Gaya, which is a burst of energy with lively beats and lyrics that is perfectly relatable with youth and Gen-Z audiences. This indicates that the film is a mass entertainer, and the song has already become a hit among younger viewers.

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, also shared a social media post appreciating the song and called it fun and fresh. Earlier, Hindustan Times reported on the film's production update and mentioned that the first leg of the shooting was completed in Mumbai and the second leg had already begun in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Loveyapa's makers will release the film's first song directly before any other promotional asset, such as a teaser or trailer.

On the work front, Junaid Khan made his acting debut in 2024 in Siddharth P. Malhotra's Maharaj, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. He played the role of Karsandas Mulji and received positive reviews from critics. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor stepped into the industry with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix in 2023, co-starring Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan.

