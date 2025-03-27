Deva OTT Release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer power-packed actioner
After a successful theatrical run, Shahid Kapoor's Deva is set to stream on an OTT platform. Check out the details below!
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Deva is an action thriller where Shahid portrays ACP Dev Ambre, while Pooja essays the role of a journalist, Diya Sathaye. The movie hit theaters on January 31, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. An adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, directed by Rosshan Andrews. Now, Deva is gearing up for its OTT release. Scroll down to know the details!
When and where to watch Deva on OTT
The film will be released on Netflix on March 28, 2025. The post read, "Bhasad macha Trigger chala Deva aa raha hai."
See here:
Plot and trailer of Deva
The storyline follows ACP Dev Ambre of the Mumbai Police as he investigates the mysterious murder of ACP Rohan D'Silva, who was killed during a gallantry awards ceremony at the police parade ground.
Dev is committed to solving the case and unmasking the murderer, intending to share his findings with DCP Farhaan. However, the narrative takes an unexpected twist when Dev meets with an accident that causes memory loss. The subsequent events unfold as the story progresses.
Cast and crew of Deva
The film stars Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, Pavail Gulati as ACP Rohan D'Silva, and Pooja Hegde as Diya Sathaye, a journalist. Other notable cast members include Pravesh Rana as DCP Farhan Khan, Manish Wadhwa as Prabhat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni as Minister Jairaj Apte, Gaurav More as Nagesh, and Pravin Patil as JCP Abhay Rana, among others.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the screenplay is crafted by Abbas Dalal, Bobby–Sanjay, Hussain Dalal, Sumit Arora, and Arshad Syed. The film’s music is composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar.
