PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde head to Rishikesh for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shoot; Akshay Kumar snapped in city and more

On March 21, 2025, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde flew to Rishikesh for a 3-day shoot schedule. Akshay Kumar was snapped in the city while Anil Kapoor made heads turn at Mumbai airport. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings from March 21, 2025.

1. Varun Dhawan head to Rishikesh for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shoot

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will be heading to Dehradun on Friday, March 21, 2025, for the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shoot. Well, rightfully so, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport heading to Rishikesh for a 3-day shoot of his next movie with dad David Dhawan.

2. Pooja Hegde makes waves at the airport

After Varun, his co-star Pooja Hegde was spotted jetting off to the shoot location. For the comfort of travel, the actress sported wearing a black crop top with a pair of comfortable white trousers. She layered her attire with a cropped jacket and donned stunning sneakers.

3. Akshay Kumar snapped in the city

Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar, who is currently swamped with work, was spotted out and about in the city. Khiladi Kumar sported a blue shirt which he paired with light blue denim pants and sneakers.

4. Suniel Shetty goes for a hair cut in Bandra

On March 21, 2025, Suniel Shetty decided to get a fresh haircut from his pal, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The Hera Pheri actor looked dapper as he posed for the paparazzi outside the salon in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood.

5. Anil Kapoor makes heads turn at Mumbai airport

Anil Kapoor often makes sure his fans are happy when they spot him in the city. Yet again, the Fighter actor won the hearts of the shutterbugs when he happily greeted them upon being spotted at Mumbai airport.

6. Malaika Arora exudes boss-lady vibes in the city

Popular model and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora exuded boss-lady vibes during her recent expedition in the city. The Bollywood actress and ace dancer impressed the fashion police with her formal look.

7. Veer Pahariya snapped after shooting

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya has been busy with his work commitments. However, he gladly posed for the paparazzi when he was spotted post-shoot in Andheri.

