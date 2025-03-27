Salman Khan calls his own films ‘bad’ as he reacts to Bollywood’s dull phase: ‘Jab itni gandi pictures banengi to flop…’

On March 26, the actor met with the media to promote his upcoming film Sikandar and, true to his style, dropped some truth bombs about Bollywood films flopping. He remarked, "Jab itni gandi pictures banengi to flop to hongi hi. Jab banti hi gandi films hain (When bad films are made, they flop. All the films being made are bad), including my own." He also admitted that it is the actor's responsibility to bring the audience to the theaters.

When asked about Bollywood's recent slump at the box office, Salman Khan remarked that bad films are bound to flop. He acknowledged that most of the films being made, including his own, were subpar, adding that if a film doesn’t perform well, it’s a bad film, and if it succeeds, it’s considered a good one.

Salman experienced his first major flop in years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, which failed to recover its investment. Taking responsibility for the film’s failure, Salman emphasized that it is ultimately the star’s duty to attract audiences to theaters. He pointed out that since the star is the face of the film, the blame falls on them if the movie doesn’t perform well.

The Kick actor also shared his thoughts on the current issues with writing in the industry and why quality content is lacking in Hindi cinema. He observed that writers are currently creating content to impress themselves, while directors and producers are competing with each other to showcase their filmmaking skills.

Salman stressed that films should be made for the audience, with stories written in a way that even someone sitting in the front row can enjoy. He criticized the tendency to underestimate the audience’s intelligence, saying that spoon-feeding them is unnecessary.

He further pointed out that with the advent of OTT platforms, audiences now have access to a wide variety of films and content from around the world, making them more discerning than ever.

The 59-year-old actor urged filmmakers to create movies for the “right reasons,” emphasizing that this is not happening in the industry today.

Khan shared that his father recently pointed out how films are now being made for the wrong reasons—whether it’s because an actor’s dates are available, a heroine is getting married, or funding has been secured. He stressed that a film should only go into production when there is an exceptional script, and nothing else should take precedence.