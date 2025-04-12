Jaat: Hema Malini and Esha Deol express delight on Sunny Deol starrer performing well at the box-office; ‘Dharam ji bahut...’

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the release of his mass action entertainer, Jaat. The film was released just a couple of days back on April 10, 2025, and has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Reacting to the film’s performance at the box office, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol recently expressed happiness over it further revealing that Dharmendra is also happy about it.

While speaking with Instant Bollywood during a recent event, Hema Malini and Esha Deol talked about Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Expressing happiness about it, the veteran actress shared that she heard that the film has opened with a "very big bumper."

"Bohot hi achcha lag raha he ki logo ko bohot achcha lag raha hai. Dharam (Dharmendra) ji bahut khush hain (I feel so happy that people are happy with the film. Dharam ji is also very happy). The film is so good, I believe," she further added.

In addition to this, Esha Deol who also accompanied her mother added, "I am so happy, and it is all his hard work and logon ka pyaar he unke liye itna toh I am so happy that the film has opened big (This is all because of his hard work and the love of his fans)! That's how it has to be with him, always.”

According to Pinkvilla’s box office trade analysts, Jaat had a decent start despite low pre-release buzz with Rs 9 crore. However, it witnessed a drop on Day 2, earning Rs 6.75 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 15.75 crore. Nevertheless, morning trends of the first Saturday and the third of the film's release promised a positive start after a subdued Friday.

Speaking of Jaat, the film marks Gopichand Malineni’s directorial debut in Hindi cinema, known for his Telugu films like Bodyguard, Veera Simha Reddy, and more. Led by Sunny Deol, it also features Viineet Kumar Siingh, Randeep Hooda, Ramya Krishnan, and Saiyami Kher in the key roles. It is backed by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

Esha Deol, on the professional front, was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam. It also featured Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

