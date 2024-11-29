Bollywood Newswrap, November 29: Salman Khan's Sikandar's 1st look poster may be released on his b'day; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas adore Malti in Thanksgiving post

Today, November 29, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From stunt directors on board from Hollywood for Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani starrer War 2, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar movie's poster reportedly to be out on Khan's birthday, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 29, 2024:

1. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 climax scene to be directed by Hollywood stunt directors?

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most eagerly awaited films. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed entertainer has already garnered significant buzz. According to recent reports, anticipation has soared even higher with the inclusion of international stunt experts for a high-octane climax sequence.

The reports also reveal that the producer-director team has brought on board three renowned action directors. Among them are American stunt coordinator Spiro Razatos, known for his work in Venom (2018) and The Fate of the Furious (2017), and Se-yeong Oh, acclaimed for his contributions to Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Snowpiercer (2013).

2. Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s first look poster to be unveiled on special day; can you guess?

Sikandar is among the most anticipated Hindi films slated for release in 2025, marking the first-ever collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Ever since its official announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the film. According to recent updates, the first-look poster might debut on a significant occasion—Salman Khan’s birthday.

The impressive cast of Sikandar includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on Eid 2025.

3. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss Malti Marie in PICS from Thanksgiving celebration; actress says 'Grateful for the life we're building together'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations, showing her and Nick Jonas sharing a sweet kiss on their daughter Malti Marie Jonas' forehead. The Citadel 2 star also penned a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude with the words, "Grateful for the life we're building together."

4. Singham Again OTT Release: Ajay Devgn-led Cop Universe film to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Singham Again, the much-anticipated addition to the Cop Universe, hit theaters on Diwali 2024, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with a star-studded cast. After captivating audiences in cinemas, it has now been confirmed that the film will soon be available for digital streaming. The movie is reportedly set to release on OTT platforms on December 27, 2024.

5. Katrina Kaif embraces Punjabi bahu vibes while jetting off from Mumbai; waves and smiles for paps: WATCH

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses, is known not only for her on-screen performances but also for her captivating public appearances. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport, where she turned heads with her stunning traditional look.

