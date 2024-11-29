Dia Mirza 'couldn't stop looking at' Salman Khan on Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge sets; recalls he ensured her safety in 'male-dominated space'

Salman Khan is known for his grounded and courteous personality in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Dia Mirza, who worked with the superstar in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, revealed that she was his big fan and couldn't believe when she got a chance to work with him. She also shared that the film industry was male-dominated in those times, but Salman Khan was extremely 'caring and protective' of her.

In a new interview with Connect Cine, Dia Mirza revealed that she always had good memories of working with the Dabangg actor in the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The actress admitted she was a 'big fan' of him when she signed the movie opposite Khan. Consequently, when she began to work with him, she used to sneak glances at the superstar daily because she was star-struck.

The actress noted the gender balance seen in Bollywood today didn't exist back in the early 2000s, and the space was more male-dominated. Despite this, Salman was distinct. She fondly recalled, "I remember him being extremely protective and caring."

Citing an example, she shared an incident from the shoot of their popular song Chamke Choodi Khanke, which was shot around Jaipur. She described, "Hundreds of people were following us. They were screaming and whistling, and it was quite a lot. Salman and I were sent in one car with security so that we'd be safe because the place we were shooting was very crowded. And I will never forget how he made sure that I was put into the car first."

Dia Mirza admits his heartfelt gesture touched her and heaped praises on Khan's lighthearted personality. She said he was 'light, playful, happy, and peaceful' to work with. Also, the Sanju actress noted she never saw the superstar being stressed with the pressures of his stardom, and was rather fun to work with.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was directed by Pankaj Parashar and starred Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Inder Kumar, Arbaaz Khan, and more in significant roles. The film, particularly its songs by Daboo Malik and Sajid-Wajid, became famous among the masses.

