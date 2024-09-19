Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents visit their newborn granddaughter? Don't miss VIDEO

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. The new mom and dad are embracing the new phase of parenthood. After giving birth to a daughter, Deepika reportedly purchased an apartment at a whopping price of Rs. 17.8 crore in Bandra West, Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer's parents were spotted in the city, and it seems that they visited their newborn granddaughter.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parents can be seen interacting with each other on the roadside near The Bandra Gymkhana, a luxurious dining outlet in Mumbai. Their luxurious cars are parked on the road.

We can see glimpses of Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and Anju Bhavnani standing together. Prakash is wearing a white and blue shirt with pants, and Ujjala is sporting a beige outfit. Jagjit opted for a beige shirt and brown pants, and Anju picked a light pink color set for the day. They soon left the area in their respective cars.

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha earlier reported that Deepika Padukone's firm, KA Enterprises LLP, co-owned by her father Prakash Padukone, bought a swanky apartment in Bandra West. The apartment is located near the Bandstand at the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society.

According to the documents accessed by Square Yards, the apartment, which spans nearly 1,846 square feet, is worth a whopping Rs. 17.78 crore. Deepika's team paid a stamp duty of nearly Rs.1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Reportedly, her newly purchased apartment is near Ranveer Singh's mom, Anju Bhavnani's home.

Soon after the birth of their daughter, on September 8, Deepika and Ranveer dropped a collaborative post on Instagram while welcoming their newborn. In the post, the couple posted a welcome note for their daughter, which read, "Welcome baby girl. 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Singham Again in her kitty. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's directorial also stars Ranveer Singh and others. Apart from this, Ranveer has Don 3 and Aditya Dhar's next action-thriller in the pipeline.