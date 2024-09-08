Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl? Fans can't contain their excitement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the power couples in Bollywood, have begun a new chapter of their lives. In February 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Now, happy news has come in for Deepika and Ranveer as well as their families as the couple reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world. The fans of the new parents couldn't contain their excitement on social media and started the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have embraced the journey of parenthood amid the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities. According to reports, the couple has been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. As soon as this news surfaced on the internet, the couple’s fans extended their congratulations to them and expressed their happiness.

Earlier in September, Deepika and Ranveer treated their followers to a stunning maternity photo shoot. There were pictures of the couple holding each other close with happiness reflected on their faces. The actress even flaunted her baby bump in some stylish looks. Deepika captioned the post with an evil eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

A day before the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranveer and Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings. They donned traditional outfits and were accompanied by their family members. Ranveer was ever the caring husband as he supported and protected his pregnant wife amid the crowd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s next release is Singham Again. The next installment in the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty is scheduled for a theatrical release during the festival of Diwali. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar are also part of the ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain’s ‘sporty’ themed birthday party ft. Pokémon balloons, Ninja cake, more