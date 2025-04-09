Kajol calls Jaya Bachchan ‘most no nonsense woman’ as she sends birthday wishes to K3G co-star; see PIC

Today, April 9, 2025, marks the birthday of Jaya Bachchan. On the special occasion, she received some heartwarming wishes on social media. Her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol shared a sweet picture in her wish. Kajol also called the veteran actress the ‘most no nonsense woman.’

Today, Kajol took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a special post on Jaya Bachchan’s birthday. She posted a picture with the latter from last year’s Durga Puja festivities. The duo was dressed in sarees. They were seen holding each other and sharing sweet smiles.

Kajol’s caption read, “Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know (winking face with tongue emoji). Wish u a fantastic year ahead (smiling face with hearts emoji) #jayabachchan.”

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan share a great bond with each other. They have been spotted together at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai many times in the past. In 2024, a video from their meeting went viral on the internet. They were seen embracing each other tightly. Jaya ji even planted a sweet peck on Kajol’s cheek.

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol played the role of Jaya Bachchan’s daughter-in-law. The 2001 family drama is a timeless classic directed by Karan Johar. The cast also included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda also shared an adorable birthday wish for her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Posting a picture in which they were seen smiling at each other, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday Nani.”

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to everyone for the wishes on behalf of his wife. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he said, “T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love.. it will be impossible to respond to each one; hence this comment here…”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan is set to star in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The romantic comedy has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in 2024.

