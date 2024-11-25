Did Tamannaah Bhatia just confirm her wedding with BF Vijay Varma? ‘Shaadi bhi…’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been the subject of much gossip regarding their potential wedding, and the Stree 2 star recently dropped a hint about it, saying, "Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahi?" As reported by 123Telugu, the couple is now getting ready for their special day, which includes searching for a new apartment in Mumbai, where they intend to settle down after tying the knot.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at the possibility of marriage with Vijay Varma, expressing that she is currently very happy in her life and said, "Marriage could happen, why not?"

She further mentioned that marriage wouldn't affect her professional life, stating that for her, there is no connection between marriage and career. She emphasized her ambition and confirmed she would continue acting even after marriage.

Regarding her relationship, Bhatia revealed that she and Vijay started dating after working together on Lust Stories 2. When asked if they would collaborate again, she expressed openness, saying, "Why not? If we find a good project, Vijay and I would love to do it."

Tamannaah and Varma are reportedly planning to marry in 2025, as per a report from 123Telugu. The couple is said to be on the lookout for a luxurious apartment where they will settle after their wedding.

While there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that the couple may have started preparations for their wedding as well. Although they have not publicly addressed the rumors, speculation is growing that they are serious about taking their relationship to the next stage.

This news has sparked excitement among fans and within the industry, with everyone eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding their wedding and future plans.

Meanwhile, It wasn't too long ago when Vijay and Tamannaah made their relationship public. In a conversation with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay expressed that he and Tamannaah truly enjoy each other's company. He mentioned that since they both loved spending time together, there was no reason to conceal their feelings.

He explained that he doesn't like holding back his emotions and highlighted that both he and Tamannaah felt no need to keep their relationship secret.

