Did Varun Dhawan predict downfall of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent? Actor's OLD video with Ranveer Allahbadia resurfaces

Ranveer Allahbadia is currently under fire on social media for his contentious comments on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent. Amid the backlash, an old video of Varun Dhawan from his appearance on Ranveer’s podcast has resurfaced. In the clip, Varun can be heard jokingly predicting that joining Samay's show might lead to him getting canceled.

In the resurfaced video, Varun Dhawan is heard discussing his hesitation about appearing on Samay Raina's show. He mentioned that while he found the concept intriguing and believed he would do well on it, he was concerned about potential backlash due to the show's format.

Recalling his encounter with Samay, Varun shared that the comedian had invited him to participate, but he feared that increased attention on the show could have negative consequences. He also noted that despite the risks, Samay appeared unfazed by such concerns.

Ranveer Allahbadia then suggested that Varun should do it. To this, Varun replied, “I would do it in a heartbeat. I am not worried. I think I’ll have to do it when I am not promoting a film. So then there’s nobody else caught in the crossfire. Because there will be a crossfire for sure.”

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and comedian Jaspreet Singh, appeared as guests on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. During the episode, Ranveer posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day or join them once to end it?”

The remark quickly went viral, triggering outrage from politicians, public figures, and social media users. Following the backlash, Ranveer publicly apologized, admitting that his comment was "inappropriate" and "not even funny."

Despite his apology, a formal complaint has now been registered against him, along with Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and the show's organizers.

Meanwhile, amid the backlash, Samay has deleted all videos related to the India's Got Latent show. On February 12, he issued his first statement addressing the controversy.