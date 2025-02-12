Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Samay Raina issues 1st statement amid India’s Got Latent controversy, ‘My only objective…’

Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been in the headlines recently owing to the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent. The controversy has put the recent panelists of his show, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apurva Mukhija, Jasprit Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, in legal trouble and triggered widespread outrage. Samay Raina has now finally issued a public statement on the ongoing issue.

On February 12, Samay Raina took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Samay Raina, who hosts India's Got Latent, invites various personalities—comedians, musicians, and internet celebrities—to join the judging panel. Some of the most popular personalities who have been featured as jury members include Raftaar, Badshah, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant, Tony Kakkar, Tanmay Bhat, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others. The stand-up comedian is currently busy touring the U.S. and Canada for his shows.

The show premiered on June 14, 2024, and is primarily available on YouTube. A few episodes are available for free on Samay Raina's YouTube channel, while some members-only episodes and exclusive content can be accessed by paid members. It features a unique self-rating format where each participant has to rate their own performance. If their score matches that of the panelists, they win the episode and receive a cash prize.

Talking about the ongoing controversy, on February 10, a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, Jasprit Singh, Ashish Chanchlani and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, who has over 10 million followers on YouTube, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The podcaster has issued a public apology, stating that comedy is not his forte.