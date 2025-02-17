Did You Know? Salman Khan claimed Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam was a ‘superhit’ only after watching the trailer

Salman Khan had complete faith in Sanam Teri Kasam, predicting it would be a box office hit after watching the trailer only. Director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao fondly remember this prediction, sharing their happiness that the superstar's words have proven true after nine years. The makers also recalled that Khan advised them to delay the release, focus on promotion, and even offered his support for the movie.

In an interview with PTI, Radhika Rao shared that today, they could proudly say that when the world didn’t recognize Sanam Teri Kasam as a potential superhit, Salman Khan had watched just two minutes of the trailer and predicted it would be a blockbuster.

Vinay Sapru explained that they had trusted a studio and handed over their "baby" (the film) to them before shooting. However, by the end, they discovered that the studio had misled them.

He added that there is a standard template for promoting films, such as organizing a five-city tour and appearing on reality shows like Bigg Boss to create awareness, but the studio had failed to do any of this, leaving them shocked.

Days before the film’s release, the directors turned to Salman Khan for his opinion. They shared their concerns, feeling they might have made the wrong film due to the lack of buzz around it, with the studio placing the blame on them.

When they mentioned the movie to Salman, he initially asked, "Which one?" This surprised them, as the film was about to release in just four days, and he wasn’t aware of it.

After watching the trailer, Khan reportedly told them that the film was a "superhit" and "mind-blowing," but the only issue was that no one knew about it. He advised them to delay the release and focus on promoting the film, assuring them that it was an "unstoppable" movie.

She further recounted that Salman Khan had told them they should have approached him earlier. He had said that since they knew him directly, they should have reached out sooner, adding that they had made a great film and that he would have supported it 100%.

The Sikandar actor then asked what he could do for them, to which the directors requested that he tweet about the film. Salman immediately agreed and tweeted. Radhika mentioned that they could see the compassion in his eyes when he offered his support.