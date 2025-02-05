Sikandar OTT Release: Here's where you can watch Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer after its theatrical run

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies of 2025. An action-packed teaser was unveiled last year and created a lot of excitement among the fans. Ahead of the film’s release in cinemas, it has been learned where it will be available for the viewers to watch after the theatrical run. Sikandar will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the posters of Sikandar, the movie’s streaming partner is Netflix. The audience will be able to enjoy the action entertainer from the comfort of their homes once it releases digitally. They will get the opportunity to watch the film for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience. However, there is no information yet on when the film will be available for streaming.

The makers of Sikandar unveiled the official teaser across their social media platforms on December 28, 2024, a day after Salman Khan’s 59th birthday. The 1-minute and 41-second teaser showcased the superstar engaged in hand-to-hand combat with adversaries. His gun sequences were also extremely stylish.

The teaser also promised powerful dialogues as Salman said in a deep voice, “Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai (Heard that a lot of people are after me, just waiting for me to turn).”

Watch the official teaser of Sikandar here!

Along with the teaser, a few intriguing posters featuring Salman have also been released. Sharing a poster that focused on his angry eyes, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar….”

The first look of Rashmika Mandanna and the rest of the star cast is highly awaited.

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of Sikandar includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The music is composed by Pritam. The action thriller is scheduled to release in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.