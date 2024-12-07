Did you know Vivek Oberoi walked out of his father’s film that could’ve launched him and then struggled for 18 months?

Vivek Oberoi, celebrated for his impactful performances, recently shared insights into his journey filled with highs and lows. Reflecting on his early career, he revealed turning down a film that his father planned to launch him with, choosing instead to carve his path. He further revealed that he stayed in a slum for three weeks to prepare for Company after initially being rejected by Ram Gopal Varma.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vivek Oberoi shared a defining moment early in his career when he chose to forgo a Bollywood launch planned by his father. Feeling a strong need to carve his path based on merit, he decided against his father’s film, despite the security it offered.

This decision led to an 18-month struggle filled with rejection and uncertainty. However, Vivek views that challenging period as a badge of honor, emphasizing the pride he takes in earning his place in the industry on his own terms. He said, “I walked away from that opportunity, struggled for 18 months after that, and faced a lot of rejection, but I am proud of that choice.”

Vivek, who debuted with Company in 2002, shared the intense struggle behind securing his role in the film. Initially rejected by Ram Gopal Varma, the director felt his polished and educated appearance clashed with the gritty character of Chandu, a slum-dweller. Determined to prove himself, Vivek requested a meeting, despite Varma’s certainty that he wasn’t suited for the part.

Advertisement

Determined to secure his role in Company, the Saathiya actor took an unconventional path. After being told by RGV to wait three weeks for a meeting, he skipped going home and instead rented a room in a nearby slum. Recalling the moment, he said, “From his office I didn’t go home; I went straight to a nearby slum, took a room there, paid the rent, and moved into it. I lived there for 3 weeks.”

Immersing himself in the environment, Vivek Oberoi observed and recorded the speech and behavior of the locals to refine his portrayal of Chandu, a slum dweller. To complete his transformation, he enlisted the help of a struggling photographer, promising him the chance to shoot his first magazine cover if he succeeded.

To secure his role in Company, Vivek fully embodied the character of Chandu for his final meeting with Ram Gopal Varma. Dressing the part, he wore worn-out slippers, ill-fitting pants, and a torn vest, completing the transformation with a beedi in hand. Arriving at Varma’s office, the actor kicked open the door, exuded confidence, and threw his character-driven photographs on the desk.

Advertisement

His intense, unwavering performance impressed the director, who immediately offered him the role. However, the actor, committed to the act, refused to break character, even when the director had to ask him to stop smoking in his office. For Vivek, working with the visionary director for Company was a dream realized, making his gritty journey worth every step.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi has been absent from the silver screen for a while. His most recent appearance was in the 2019 biographical drama PM Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi says he received threatening calls from ‘underworld’, was worried for his family: ‘I understood the repercussions and consequences of...’