Did you know Yash Johar chartered a plane to send 52 crew members to shoot a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song in Egypt?

Nikkhil Advani is today named among the ace directors of the film industry who helmed movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Vedaa, and more. However, before starting his career as a filmmaker, he worked as associate director in several movies including Yash Johar’s family-drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Hence, he witnessed the veteran Indian producer spending crores of rupees so 52 members of the crew could travel to Egypt to shoot one song for the movie.

While talking to Digital Commentary, Nikkhil Advani revealed that they had a chartered plane which they used as a bus, while shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Vedaa director stated that spending Rs 3 crore on a song was nothing for Indian producer Yash Johar. Recalling an anecdote, Advani stated that while they were making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 52 of them went to Egypt to shoot one song.

Egypt is a small country. One location was in the west, the other was in the east. However, they had an entire Boeing 737 for themselves which used to wait for them on the tarmac. It would fly the crew members to and fro. “We were using a plane like a bus. That’s what Yash Johar was like,” Nikkhil Advani divulged. He further spoke about Johar’s affection towards his son, Karan Johar.

According to the Chandni Chowk to China director, Yash Johar's vision was that even if there’s a blank screen for three hours after his son’s name comes up at the end of a film, people should clap. The founder of Dharma Productions would try to inculcate the work culture of the production house into his own employees. “He would receive Shah Rukh Khan at the airport, and also receive a spotboy at the airport,” Nikkhil revealed.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was an iconic movie directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film stars an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from them, Rani Mukerji was seen in a cameo appearance in the award-winning movie.

