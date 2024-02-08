EXCLUSIVE: Nikkhil Advani 'thrilled with the superb response' to John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa first look

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani have worked together previously on the 2019 action thriller film Batla House. The actor-director duo is collaborating for the second time on the upcoming and highly anticipated film Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. Advani exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is 'thrilled' by the response its first look received.

Nikkhil Advani on Vedaa's first look response

Nikkhil Advani has exclusively told Pinkvilla about the response to the first look of his upcoming film Vedaa. He said that he is 'thrilled' by the response. He said: "I am thrilled with the superb response that the first look has received." Advani then spoke about how long it took him and his writer Aseem Arora to write the script which is based around two incidents. "It took me and Aseem Arrora six years to work out a script based on two horrific incidents, a script that would have the same impact that, Batla House, my previous collaboration with John Abraham had", he said.

Advani then stated that Sharvari Wagh, the film's actress, almost broke down on various days she had to reach 'uncomfortable' places. "There were days when Sharvari had to really keep herself from breaking down when we started shooting. As a young girl she had to reach places that were very uncomfortable", he said.

Advani further said that the film ticks all the boxes of being inspired by true events but it's not a remake and instead an original film. He said: Vedaa is a story of a girl and her cynical, bitter mentor seeking justice from the highest voices of power in our country. While it ticks the boxes of the “inspired by true stories” subjects that I gravitate towards, it was challenging for me to do the level of action that John as an actor and character performs in the film."

Vedaa first looks were released

Recently, the first look of Vedaa dropped on the internet. It features John Abraham in a full-on beard look with scars on his face as he holds what appears to be a Khukhri in hand. Behind him, we can see a girl, played by Sharvari Wagh, as tears roll down her eyes. The caption of the post read: “She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!"

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by him along with Aseem Arrora. The film stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles along with Tamannah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee.

Apart from that, another first-look poster featured the backside of John he is loaded with a long weapon along with a pistol in his hand. The makers also dropped a poster featuring Sharvari's back as she held a pistol in her hand. Vedaa is slated to release theatrically on July 12th, 2024.

John Abraham and Sharvari's work front

John was last seen playing the villain in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film was a massive critical and commercial success. Apart from Vedaa, he is also doing films like The Diplomat, Tehran and Tariq.

Sharvari, on the other hand, made her feature film acting debut in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apart from Vedaa, she is also doing Maharaja with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. She is also a part of the YRF spy universe with Alia Bhatt for an action flick.

