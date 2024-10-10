Diljit Dosanjh’s team REACTS to backup dancers' claims of ‘no respect’ and ‘stress’ during Dil-Luminati Tour: ‘It’s easy for anyone and everyone…’

A London-based backup dancer reportedly stepped away from the European leg of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, citing "unprofessional and stressful" conditions and claiming a lack of respect from the management team. However, according to the Free Press Journal; a source associated with the tour dismissed these accusations as "baseless and untrue. " The source added, "With a superstar like Diljit, it's easy for anyone and everyone to comment and make news out of it."

The British-Indian dancer mentioned that she had been chosen to perform as a backup dancer for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Europe Tour, which she had initially viewed as a potential high point in her professional dance career.

However, she revealed that she ultimately decided to withdraw from the tour. She also alluded to a previous incident in July, concerning unpaid dues to dancers during Dosanjh's US tour, which the singer’s manager had denied at the time.

Sajan claimed that she and other dancers were informed by Dosanjh's team that they would be paid £80 (approximately Rs 8,800) for the European leg of the tour. Moreover, they were expected to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses for most of the trip, including international travel.

Despite these conditions, the team assured the dancers it would be a "once in a lifetime" opportunity, which initially convinced her to participate as a fan. However, she expressed disappointment, stating that the low pay reflected the way they were treated. She described the management team as highly unprofessional and disrespectful.

The dancer alleged that the management team failed to communicate effectively with the performers, creating a chaotic situation. She stated that there was a lack of respect and clear communication, leaving the dancers anxious for extended periods.

She noted that messages were often ignored, and dancers were abruptly removed without any explanation. According to her, rehearsals were not prioritized, resulting in last-minute preparations that impacted the quality of the performances. Despite her willingness to give it a try, she concluded that she could no longer support such low standards in the dance industry.

The Free Press Journal quoted a source close to the tour team, who refuted Sajan’s accusations, calling them baseless and false. The source emphasized that with a superstar like Diljit Dosanjh, it’s easy for anyone to make comments and turn them into news.

