Dining With The Kapoors: New unscripted series ft Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & more explores iconic family's relationship with food and cinema

Netflix has been announcing an exciting slate of Indian movies and series, thereby delighting the cinemagoers. Be it romantic films or quirky comedies, the streaming giant is on a roll to deliver a new line of upcoming releases. And now, Netflix has officially announced a series titled Dining With The Kapoors. Filled with candid conversations, endless gossip, and extraordinary life stories, the show is expected to give viewers a sneak peek into their lifestyle and culinary preferences.

On their official social media handles, the streaming giant released a poster announcing Dining With The Kapoors. The soon-to-be-releasing show will not only feature Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor but also Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Rima Jain, among others.

Sharing the poster, Netflix wrote, "A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix." It will follow the iconic Kapoor family and their relationship with food and cinema. Created by Armaan Jain, the series is written and directed by Smriti Mundhra.

Take a look at the announcement here:

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "The OG Bollywood food legacy of legends who celebrate food on next level!!!" Another one commented, "I couldn't wait so I asked for food from THE KAPOOR."

Talking about the prominent announcements made by Netflix, new seasons of Rana Naidu, Kohrra, Khakee, and Delhi Crime are all set to return to the platform this year.

The new tentpole projects of the streamer include Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster, a mature romantic film featuring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's The Royals, a series.

