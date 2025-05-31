DYK Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s first tattoo was for special person? His answer might surprise you

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his much-awaited debut in Saiyaara with Aneet Padda. The teaser of Mohit Suri's directorial was dropped recently and is making waves for all the right reasons. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing their chemistry, the song, and more. The lead, Ahaan, hails from a family of actors and shares a close bond with everyone, especially his sister and YouTuber Alanna Panday. Let’s take a look back at the time when he revealed that his first tattoo was her sister’s birth year and it is just so heartwarming.

Ahaan Panday appeared on her sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel two years back and made a few interesting and rare revelations about his life. When he asked if he had any tattoos, pointing towards his finger, he shared, “Actually, I just got this tattoo. It’s my first tattoo ever and it is my sister’s birth year.”

The Saiyaara star also shared being single, preferring coffee over tea, and having a crush on American actor and model AnnaSophia Robb. He also revealed that the weirdest thing he has ever eaten is a scorpion.

Talking about his work front, Ahaan is all set to make his debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the teaser was released recently and his amazing chemistry with Aneet Padda, his rugged avatar of a rockstar, the film’s music, the storyline, and more have impressed the netizens. Fans were also quick to share that the teaser gave strong vibes of Aashiqui 2 and Malang, both directed by Mohit Suri.

In the teaser, Aneet is heard saying, “Mujhe tassali dete jo, woh shabd udhara dhundh raha hai, 1 sitara dhundh raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai. Saiyaara matlab taaro mei ek tanha taara, kuch jalke jo roshni karde jaag yeh sara. Woh awaara dhund raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai.”

(The heart is looking for those comforting words, borrowed from somewhere. It is looking for a star. The lonely heart is searching. Saiyaara means a lonely star among all the stars. That star burns and lights up the whole world. The heart is searching like a wanderer. The lonely heart is searching).

Saiyaara is all set to hit the theaters on July 18, 2025.

