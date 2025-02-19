Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar’s crime drama series

Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar are set to return with Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. The audience has been eagerly waiting to know what happens next in the thrilling story. The new installment of the crime drama series is gearing up for its OTT premiere. Read on to find out more details about the show’s digital release.

When and Where to Watch Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The announcement of the OTT release of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar starrer will premiere on February 27, 2025, on Amazon MX Player. The viewers will have the chance to enjoy the twists and turns of the series from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

A 2-minute, 18-second trailer has been unveiled ahead of the release of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. It showed Aaditi Pohankar's character Pammi plotting a revenge plan. There is a lot of tension seen between Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala and Chandan Roy Sanyal's Bhopa Swami.

Watch the trailer here!

The official description of the trailer shed light on the plot. It read, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison; a victorious Pammi reclaims her position in the Aashram as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Cast and Crew of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The cast of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 includes Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.

The series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. It is written by PJP Team, Madhvi Bhatt, Sanjay Masoom, and Avinash Kumar.