Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt; reveals he has introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

In February 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Aamir Khan was dating a woman named Gauri. Now, ahead of his 60th birthday, the superstar has confirmed that he has found love again. He shared that he was dating Gauri Spratt. Aamir even revealed that he had introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Today, March 13, 2025, Aamir Khan had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi, where he celebrated his 60th birthday with them in advance. According to NDTV, Aamir opened up about his love life during a personal interaction with the media. He reportedly introduced his new partner to them and shared that he had known her for 25 years.

As per the portal, Aamir said, “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

According to the portal, Aamir even disclosed that he introduced his girlfriend to his close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan yesterday.