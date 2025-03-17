Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat co-actor Jawed Sheikh claims he was rude to him on sets; reveals taking revenge: ‘Mujhe bada gussa…’

The 2008 romantic crime film, Jannat, remains to be one of the highlights of Emraan Hashmi’s career. In the Kunal Deshmukh entertainer, he was joined by Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh who portrayed the role of underworld don, Abu Ibrahim. Looking at their seamless acting in the movie, no one would believe they had a tough time working together. In an interview, the Pak actor claimed Hashmi was rude to him during the shoot. Read on!

In a video posted on Aaj Entertainment’s YouTube channel, Jawed Sheikh recalled his experience of working with Emraan Hashmi in Jannat. The actor started by stating that producer Mukesh Bhatt had hired Kunal Deshmukh to direct the movie. Even though both the actors had prominent scenes together in the film, they went for the first time when they flew to South Africa for the film's shoot.

At that time, the filmmaker introduced Emraan and Jawed to each other. But according to the Pakistani actor, when he extended his hand towards the Indian actor as a welcome gesture, he gave him a very cold response. In fact, he didn’t respect his gesture and even turned his face away.

“Mujhe bada gussa aaya. Maine kaha, ‘Kya samajhta hai ye apne aap ko?’ Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, ye saare Javed ji- Javed ji karte hain aur yeh mere saath aisa kar raha hai!’ (I got very angry. I thought, ‘Stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectfully call me Javed ji, Javed ji and this actor is showing so much attitude to me!)”

Advertisement

Javed further shared that when the director asked them to rehearse together, he clarified to him that he wouldn’t be going to Emraan. Javed told Kunal to ask the Kalyug actor to come to him if he wanted to rehearse with him. Then, while working together, Sheikh didn’t even look at Hashmi and for nearly 8-10 days, he didn’t talk to the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor. This is how the Pakistani actor took his revenge from Emraan for ignoring him during their first meeting.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!