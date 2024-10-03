When Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's Jawed Shaikh shared amusing anecdote from movie Tamasha and working with Ranbir Kapoor: THROWBACK

Jawed Shaikh, a Pakistani actor has a lot of Bollywood movies in his kitty. The actor has been a known name in the Bollywood industry. Shaikh is currently playing the character of Iftekar in the popular Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In an interview, Shaikh shared his thoughts on working with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Tamasha. Jawed also shared an interesting story about RK, depicting his respect for elders.

During his appearance on Samaa Entertainment's Had Kar Di, Jawed Shaikh shared interesting details about working with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Tamasha. He said that on the first day of the shoot, the director of the movie Imtiaz Ali sat with him in his make-up room to discuss the project and that's when Ranbir knocked on the door looking for Ali and the moment he saw Shaikh, he touched his feet. Jawed recalled that it could be because he had worked with Ranbir's father before in two movies.

Furthermore, Shaikh narrated another incident from the sets of Tamasha wherein after shooting their first scene, Ranbir walked out of the sets and lit a cigarette. Shaikh recalled smoking back then and lit a cigarette, but when Ranbir realized Shaikh's presence, he hid the cigarette towards his back, depicting his respect for elders.

Talking about Jawed Shaikh in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, he plays the character of Iftekar, Mustafa, and Adeel's father. While Iftekar has been a dotting father, he couldn't take a stand for Mustafa when Rubab and Adeel accused him of theft in their house.

The show's current track revolves around Mustafa and Sharjeena managing to stay in a low-key rented apartment. The duo try to find happiness in small things while they face financial struggles.

