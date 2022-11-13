EXCLUSIVE: Director Amar Kaushik about making Bhediya: We wanted to create a world based on Indian folklore

Bhediya , the highly anticipated Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer, is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, Friday. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a horror comedy marks Varun Dhawan 's first onscreen collaboration with talented filmmaker Amar Kaushik. For the unversed, Bhediya revolves around the concept of werewolves, which is relatively new to the Indian film industry. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, director Amar Kaushik opened up about creating the world of Bhediya, with a flavour of Indian folklore.

According to the filmmaker, he was keen to try a different and exciting subject, after the release of his last outing, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. Amar Kaushik wanted to make a unique concept like a superhero, with a touch of India's folklore. "It all started with my writer Niren Bhatt. We were sitting together, after the release of Bala. We were chatting about what we should make next. Both the films I made were set in the central part of India. So I thought we should do something exciting, something which is from folklore. Something like a superhero. In that process, we came to know about the concept of Bhediya," revealed Amar Kaushik.

But initially, both director Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt were skeptical about making a film on Bhediya (Werewolf), as it is a western concept, and not connected to Indian folklore. But the concept stayed with them and writer Niren eventually developed the core idea of the film. According to the director, he was keen to make the world of Bhediya more exciting and decided to place the story in Arunachal Pradesh and blend it with the folklore of that land.

Watch Amar Kaushik's interview with Pinkvilla here: