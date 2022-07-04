EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan plans a Europe trip with his team to celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhuliayaa 2. The entire team is elated with the response this film has received and indeed Kartik has proved that he is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. Also, he has indeed become one of the most bankable actors too. Well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been raging not just at the box office but OTT too. We have heard that the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Kartik Aaryan has made this gesture because he appreciates the work done by each one of them and the constant support. Meanwhile, the actor continues leading the box office game after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. With over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in pivotal roles.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues making records, Kartik Aaryan also has films like Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his lineup ahead.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor says ‘Saviour has spoken’ as Kartik Aaryan praises Ek Villain Returns trailer; Latter REACTS