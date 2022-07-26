EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah opens up on working with Naseeruddin Shah & starting an acting school with him

Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the most brilliant actors we have in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following even today. Be it her acting or her choice of films, everything was loved by fans. She has created a mark for herself in the industry and there are so many things that only she can achieve. Well, her husband Naseeruddin Shah is an equally talented actor and both these actors together are a powerhouse of talent. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about a lot of things including starting her own acting school with Naseeruddin and being cast in a film with him.

When asked that does she and Naseeruddin Shah think of starting an acting school? Ratna Pathak Shah replied, “No, because it would be hard for us to do it without cheating the students. It requires a lot of energy, a lot of effort and a full-time commitment to that job. You can’t act on the side and do a little classes on this side. Naseer trains actors at the NSD and the Film and television institute but not me. I don’t think I know enough about training actors. But I do think it is important for Naseer to put down his ideas about training actors in some form, either a book or something which can be accessible to others because his understanding of the business is really quite subtle and very very useful. I am not so good at communicating that yet but I do want to think about it and I want to work towards it. Because that is something we can do for the future growing up actors.”

Later talking about doing a film with Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah quipped, “Oh! we would love to but nobody is casting us. And we did get a couple of offers but unfortunately, they didn’t work out. One of the scripts was really really nice but it didn’t work out. It's getting hard to find finance for different kinds of films. It's getting difficult to find ways to show these slightly unusual films also. But we are always hoping that we will get a chance to act together.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Ratna Pathak Shah will next be seen in Dhak Dhak alongwith Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza.

