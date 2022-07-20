Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 8 Impactful dialogues by the actor that leave a lasting impression

Naseeruddin Shah celebrates his 72nd birthday today. He is one of the most appreciated filmmakers of Indian cinema, who has a body of work spanning across 5 decades. The notable actor has been conferred with prestigious awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri along with 3 National Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards. Although he is regarded as an actor from the parallel space of cinema, he has been a part of all kinds and genre of films. He made his debut in the year 1975, with an ensemble called Nishant. Since then, he has been a part of more than 100 feature films. Apart from being a part of Indian films, the Chamatkar actor has also been a part of international projects. Not just movies, he is also a well-established name in the television and digital space. Recently, he won numerous accolades for his cameo in Gehraiyaan and his performance as Pappi Singh, in the anthology series Modern Love Mumbai.

As Naseeruddin Shah turns 72 years old today, let’s look at 8 impactful dialogues by him, which left a lasting impression In the heads of the viewers.

1. Film: Tridev

Dialogue: Paap se dharti phati, adharm se aasmaan, atyachaar se kaanpi insaaniyat, raj kar rahe haivaan ... jinki hogi taqat apoorv, jinka hoga nishana abhed, joh karenge inka sarvanaash ... woh kehlayenge Tridev!

2. Film: Iqbal

Dialogue: "Dimaag aur dil jab ek saath kaam karte hai na ... toh farak nahi padta hai ki dimaag kaunsa hai aur dil kaunsa hai"

3. Film: 7 Khoon Maaf

Dialogue: "Jisne kam mein jeena seekh liya ... usse kabhi kami nahi hoti"

4. Film: Dedh Ishqiya

Dialogue: "Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein ... dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut"

5. Film: A Wednesday

Dialogue: "Aapke ghar mein cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore Sahab? ... aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai"

6. Film: Raajneeti

Dialogue: "Sawaal jhande ke rang ka nahi hai, kyunki gareebi, bhukmari, bekaari, yeh sab rang poochke waar nahi karti. Yeh pet ki maari junta hai saahab, ek roti ka aasra de dijiye, do meethe vaade kar dijiye, yeh kisi bhi rang ka jhanda utha lenge"

7. Film: The Dirty Picture

Dialogue: "Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hai ... tab sabse zyada mazaa sharifon ko hi aata hai"

8. Film: Sarfarosh

Dialogue: "Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta ... insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta"

