Barzakh: When and where to watch Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer? Plot, cast, episode schedule and more

Barzakh is a tale of love, human connections, and faith. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the supernatural fantasy drama explores several mature themes, including generational trauma, gender inclusivity, mental health, and postpartum depression.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, who are reuniting almost a decade after the release of Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Barzakh is hitting the screens soon. So, ahead of the release, let us have a look at the details such as plot, cast, and when and where to watch this show.

What is the plot of Barzakh?

Barzakh is the story of a 76-year-old man who wishes to marry the ghost of his first love. He invites his estranged children to the wedding. However, including his family, the local villagers believe that the bride-to-be is a long-dead woman who is nowhere to be seen. But the old man is passionate about meeting his first love on the other side of the world.

The show delves into afterlife complexities and invites the audience on a journey of introspection. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Hunza Valley, Barzakh also showcases its ethereal beauty while narrating the story of the unconventional wedding with the ghost.

Barzakh cast

The series features Salman Shahid as Jafar Khanzada, an old man willing to marry the ghost of his first love. M. Fawad Khan is Jafar's eldest son, Saifullah. Fawad Khan plays a single father to an intelligent boy and is a psychiatrist by profession. His character is named Shehryar, Jafar's elder son. Sanam Saeed is essaying the role of Scheherazade, Khanzada's assistant.

The other actors playing significant roles in Barzakh are Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti, among others.

Speaking of the crew members, Asim Abbasi is the director who is known for helming the critically acclaimed feature film Cake and the web series Churails. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan with cinematography by Mo Azmi.

Barzakh release date

Consisting of six episodes, Barzakh will premiere on July 19, 2024. The makers will be releasing two episodes a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch Barzakh?

The Asim Abbasi directorial will have its OTT premiere on ZEE5. Barzakh will also be released on Zindagi's official YouTube channel.

