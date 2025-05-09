Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan POLL: Tara Sutaria or Pratibha Ranta with Vikrant Massey? VOTE as director reveals Shanaya Kapoor wasn’t first choice

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up to star in a heartwarming love story, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, with debutant Shanaya Kapoor. However, she wasn’t the first choice for the film. Recently, director Santosh Singh revealed that Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta were his original choices. Now, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll asking fans who would have been the best match for Vikrant Massey if Shanaya wasn't cast. Vote for your favorite below!

Advertisement

If not Shanaya Kapoor then who would have looked best opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan? Cast your vote below as director Santosh Singh recently revealed that Pratibha Ranta and Tara Sutaria were his first choices for Shanaya Kapoor’s role in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Pratibha Ranta Tara Sutaria

In an interview with Mid-day, director Santosh Singh revealed that Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta were originally considered for the lead role in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. He said, “The film had its own journey of finding the heroine. We (initially) had Tara Sutaria and Pratibha Ranta for the role, but their dates didn’t work out. We tested Shanaya, and she passed with flying colors.”

The director also mentioned that Shanaya Kapoor underwent four months of workshops and worked closely with an acting coach. He added that the time they began shooting, she had memorized the script.

Santosh Singh, who worked with Vikrant Massey in his 2018 web series Broken…But Beautiful shared that he signed the actor for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to show him in a 'tender, aching love story'. He added that the actor once told him that most filmmakers are offering him intense projects like 12th Fail or the role of an antagonist like Sector 36. However, the director sees him as a romantic hero.

Advertisement

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The film revolves around the love story between two visually impaired characters, showing both the challenges and the beauty.

The film’s emotional depth is beautifully complemented by Vishal Mishra’s soulful music, enriching the storytelling. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under Mini Films, Vishal Mishra’s soulful music adds depth to the emotional storytelling. It is all set to hit the theaters on July 11, 2025.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will also be seen in Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain’s next project. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, scheduled to go on floors in July.”

The source added, “The prep work is currently going on in full swing in Colombia, and the makers intend to bring in an international cast and crew from LA to depict the true story from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film with Vikrant Massey gets RELEASE DATE; Khushi Kapoor and more can't keep calm