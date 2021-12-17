420 IPC Review: Rohan Vinod Mehra outshines in Vinay Pathak starrer slow but gripping courtroom drama

Movie Name: 420 IPC

420 IPC cast: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Arif Zakaria and Gul Panag.

Platform: ZEE5

Stars: 2.5

Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed several courtroom dramas on the big screen. And while the OTT is the new mode of entertainment, several courtroom dramas have caught the eyeballs here as well with there different storylines and nuances. And now another courtroom drama is here to join the league. We are talking about Manish Gupta directorial 420 IPC starring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Arif Zakaria and Gul Panag and what appears to be another courtroom drama but has more to it.

The story begins with a CBI raid at a middle-class chartered accountant Bansi Keswani (played by Vinay Pathak) in a scam case. While this case begins his trial with the police, Bansi seems to have a lot more than what meets the eye. Although he got a clean chit in the case Bansi’s life takes a drastic turn after he is arrested in a bank fraud and forgery case wherein he is accused of attempting to extract Rs 1.5 crore from a renowned builder Neeraj Sinha (played by Arif Zakaria).

While all evidence is against him and advocate Savak Jamshedji is keen to get him punished, Birbal Choudhary (played by Rohan Vinod Mehra) comes to Bansi’s rescue. His clever tricks are one of the highlights in the movie but will he be able to prove Bansi’s innocence? Well, that remains a mystery for you to solve.

Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak, who are already among the renowned actors of the industry, were a treat to watch in the movie. While Ranvir did a stupendous job as Jamshedji, Vinay’s performance as a helpless, middle-class man will make you sympathise with him. While you would like to see more of his performance, his screen time is one thing you might crib about. Among these, newcomer Rohan Vinod Mehra comes as a big surprise.

Despite being a newcomer, Rohan owned every scene he did and his preparation for the movie was visible. Not just with his swag, he proved yet again that he is here to stay for long. In fact, as he outshines in the movie, you would want to more of him on the big screen.

