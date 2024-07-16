Has shooting of Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra’s Meena Kumari biopic been delayed? Here’s what we know

The news broke out in 2023 that celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra would be directing a biopic based on the life of legendary actress Meena Kumari. Later in the year, he confirmed this development and revealed that he was working on the script. Kriti Sanon was reported to be playing the titular role in the movie. According to a recent report, the shooting that was supposed to begin in October this year has been postponed to 2025.

Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic directed by Manish Malhotra delayed due to THIS reason

As per Mid-day, the Manish Malhotra directorial showcasing the life of Meena Kumari, reportedly starring Kriti Sanon, was slated to go on floors in October 2024, but it has now been pushed to 2025. A source said, “The material will be vetted by multiple script doctors before it goes into filming.” According to the portal’s source, the delay might prove beneficial for the period drama as it gives the team more time for pre-production.

The source stated that recreating the costumes of such an iconic actress in the Hindi film industry will also require a significant amount of time. “It will most likely roll in the first half of 2025,” the source added.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time the movie has been delayed. It was initially supposed to roll in October 2023 but was then postponed by a year.

Advertisement

Other projects starring Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has had a great year at the movies, with her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya impressing the audience. She received a lot of love for her performance as SIFRA, a robot, and also for her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor. Later, she starred in Crew as an air hostess alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The heist comedy garnered immense acclaim and proved to be a commercial success.

Next, Kriti is set to feature in the mystery thriller Do Patti, in which she will share the screen with Kajol. This Netflix release will also mark her maiden production under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon celebrates 10 ‘magical’ years in Hindi cinema; teases ‘Best is yet to come’