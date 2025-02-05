Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: When actor got candid about his ‘disaster’ dinner date with Aishwarya Rai; ‘The most romantic thing...’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are called Bollywood's ‘IT’ couple. They’ve been happily married for over 18 years. While Junior Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday today, February 5, 2025, on this special occasion, we’re revisiting a candid revelation of the Housefull 5 actor, wherein he talked about his ‘disaster’ dinner date with his wife at the beach.

In an earlier interview with Vogue India in 2016, Abhishek Bachchan recalled going on a romantic dinner date with his wife, Aishwarya Rai on their first wedding anniversary. He also proclaimed that it was for all the men, stating they shouldn’t believe a candlelight dinner on the beach was the most romantic thing in the world.

He explained, "I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there's sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I'm here to tell you guys, just don't do it."

The birthday boy further added, "I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her." The King actor stated that they could talk about all "sorts of rubbish" and have an in-depth conversation for hours as he admitted spending entire nights just talking.

"I think that's the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share and listen," he opined.

During a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek also addressed comparisons with his family, acknowledging the challenges of living up to such extraordinary legacies. After decades of similar scrutiny, the actor expressed his belief in looking at these comparisons as a testament to being recognized alongside greatness rather than a burden. This outlook has shaped his approach to carving his own path in the industry.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20, 2007. On November 16, 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the professional front, Abhishek will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the upcoming comedy-caper is poised to release in theaters on June 6, 2025. He also has Shah Rukh Khan's King in the pipeline.